Official Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 41 Disclosed

The official attendance numbers for this past April’s two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event have been disclosed. A new report from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority (LVSA) reveals that a combined total of 118,641 fans were in attendance at Allegiant Stadium for the event.

The report, analyzed by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, breaks down the attendance for each night. Saturday’s Night One had 58,538 fans in attendance, while Sunday’s Night Two had 60,103. These numbers are slightly different from the figures announced by WWE during the broadcast, which were 61,467 for Saturday and 63,226 for Sunday.

Thurston notes that it is “unclear if these figures reflect tickets distributed or ticket sales,” and that it is “possible those numbers include suite attendees” to account for the discrepancy between the two sets of figures.

The LVSA’s “Stadium Activity” report also highlights the economic impact the event had on the city of Las Vegas. The report indicates that 81% of the attendees on Saturday and 84% on Sunday were from out of town. Furthermore, 98% of those out-of-town fans on Saturday and 97% on Sunday traveled to Las Vegas specifically for WrestleMania.

The two nights of WrestleMania were the most highly attended events at Allegiant Stadium during the April to June quarter, drawing more fans than concerts by major artists such as Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and AC/DC. Las Vegas is also set to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026.