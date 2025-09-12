Official Date For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Announced

The official date for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event has been announced. During a special presentation on Friday where it was confirmed that WrestleMania will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027, the company also revealed that the 2026 Royal Rumble will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 31.

The move to hold one of its most popular and important annual events in Saudi Arabia is a major one for WWE. The Royal Rumble is traditionally considered one of the “big four” premium live events, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, and it officially kicks off the “Road to WrestleMania” each year. This will be the first time the event has been held outside of North America and the first time it has taken place outside of the United States since the inaugural event in 1988, which was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

The discussion of bringing the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia was first reported in May 2024, and the rumors intensified in January of this year with reports that a deal had been finalized. The official announcement on Friday now confirms those reports. While a specific start time for the event was not revealed, it is expected that the show will have an early start time for fans in the United States, which has been the case for all previous WWE premium live events held in the country.

WWE’s partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began in 2018 and has seen the company hold two premium live events in the country annually, with the exception of the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. These events have been a lucrative part of WWE’s business, with the company reportedly receiving a significant site fee for each show. Over the years, events such as the Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, King & Queen of the Ring, Elimination Chamber, and Night of Champions have all been held in the country.

The January 31st date for the Royal Rumble is just one part of WWE’s growing commitment to its partners in Saudi Arabia. During the same presentation, it was also officially confirmed that WrestleMania will be held in the country in 2027.