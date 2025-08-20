Official Date For John Cena’s WWE Retirement Match Announced

The date for John Cena’s final match has officially been set. In a joint announcement on Wednesday, WWE and Peacock have confirmed that the 17-time World Champion will have his last match on a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13.

The announcement confirms the date for the conclusion of Cena’s year-long farewell tour. While a location for the event has not yet been officially announced, the long-standing expectation is that the show will take place at the TD Garden in Cena’s home state of Massachusetts.

The confirmation of the December 13 date also puts an end to recent rumors that WWE was considering moving the special to December 27 to compete with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view. The announcement was made in conjunction with the news of a new multi-year deal between WWE and NBCUniversal.

As part of the new arrangement, Saturday Night’s Main Event will now stream exclusively on Peacock four times per year. The next two specials are scheduled for November 1 and the December 13 show featuring Cena’s finale. The WWE Network library will also remain on Peacock through the end of 2025.

With his final match now officially on the calendar, Cena has just a few dates left on his farewell tour. His next premium live event match is scheduled for August 31 at Clash in Paris, where he will face Logan Paul. Following that, he is expected to headline the inaugural WrestlePalooza event on September 20 against the returning Brock Lesnar.