U.S. Olympic Rugby Star Ilona Maher Open To WWE Future

United States Rugby star Ilona Maher is ready for life beyond the field, including a potential future in professional wrestling. Speaking to BBC Sport, Maher first discussed going into acting, and following other athletes who have turned to the silver screen.

“I would love to get into the acting space, the scripted space. I think that a John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson progression [would be great.]”

When asked about a potential move to WWE, Maher revealed that she’s been approached before. While she hasn’t thought too much on the matter, a move to WWE would make a lot of sense.

“I should [join.] Great money in it, great money in it… Maybe, I’ll think about that.”

Maher did share her qualms about wrestling, including bringing up the scripted nature of programming. If she were to join WWE, Maher would follow in the footsteps of Ridge Holland, who played Rugby for year before the Welsh Superstar signed with WWE.

Maher is an Olympic Bronze Medalist, another accolade that could catch the attention of WWE if she pursues a future in the ring. With Maher set to compete in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup that kicks off on August 22, it remains to be seen if a future in the ring happen.