Omos Reveals Challenges of Everyday Life at His Size

Being the size of Omos is not easy.

The WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as the condition that led to his abnormal growth, when he first realized that he was growing differently than other children, his recent trip to Japan and more.

During the interview, the 7ft 3-inch star talked about the challenges he has to face in his day-to-day life. The wrestling star who stands only an inch shorter than the legendary Andre The Giant, explained that he has to put extra effort in buying everyday things and making sure he doesn’t break them:

“Shopping for clothes is difficult. Pretty much having to buy really expensive furniture so I don’t break it. So I’ve broken couches. I remember seeing my one of my best friends, Dennis. It is in Arizona, and before I got signed to WWE, I was living with him. I broke his bed because he gave me beds, and I slept on the bed for like four months, and I just broke it because it couldn’t hold me. So I have to make a constant effort to make sure that I invest in actually well-made furniture to sustain my size, because I will break it.”

Omos was also asked when he expects to be back in the ring, and the 33-year-old said that he does not know. The wrestling Giant explained that he might be used as a special attraction and he’s ready to be part of the WWE programming whenever the time comes.

The Nigerian star’s last wrestling appearances came during his NOAH run earlier this year in January. He has not been seen on TV since WWE called him back from Japan abruptly a few days before Royal Rumble.