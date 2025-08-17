Omos Joins AAA Roster After TripleMania XXXIII Win

WWE’s Omos captured the Copa Bardahl at AAA TripleMania XXXIII on Saturday, marking his debut with the Mexican promotion. Most significantly, WWE Shop has now released official merchandise describing Omos as an “AAA Superstar” and featuring the AAA logo, indicating his formal addition to the lucha libre roster.

WWE announced the acquisition of AAA at WrestleMania 41, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. Reports had suggested WWE was considering sending Omos to AAA to establish him as a “special attraction outside the WWE bubble,” similar to his successful run with Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year.

The merchandise description reads: “How will the proud luchadors of AAA Worldwide fare when the 7-foot-3 giant Omos comes to tower over the roster like a skyscraper? Show your appreciation for The Nigerian Giant in this new landscape by grabbing this Omos AAA Superstar T-Shirt.”

During his Copa Bardahl victory, Omos entered at number 13 and dominated the Royal Rumble-style battle royal, ultimately defeating La Parka in the final elimination. WWE Shop has expanded its AAA merchandise line to include multiple TripleMania participants, signaling the company’s commitment to promoting talent across both brands.

The “AAA Superstar” designation suggests Omos will have a regular presence in the Mexican promotion while maintaining his WWE contract.