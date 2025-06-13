Omos Says He’s Signed New WWE Contract

Omos is not leaving WWE anytime soon.

The wrestling Giant has not been seen on WWE programming at all this year. With the company releasing many notable names over the past few months, a lot of people had expected the Nigerian star to depart the promotion when his deal came to an end as well.

During a recent interview with Gambling Industry News however, the former Raw Underground star provided a surprising update on his status. Omos revealed that he has actually signed a new deal with the company, and he expects to remain on the roster for years to come:

“Things are going very well. I can’t complain. I’m really excited about what is to come. I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead, especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come!”

I Was Able to See Beyond The Promo: Omos

The 33-year-old also discussed the recent release and subsequent return of R-Truth to WWE. The Attitude Era star cut a promo on Raw to tell the fans that they could make a difference. Truth, now going by Ron Killings, also cut his hair, to indicate that he’d be a more serious performer in the coming times.

The WWE star said that it was a treat to see Truth on Raw. Omos got emotional talking about the promo, saying that as a fellow black performer, he understood what Killings was really trying to say:

“Ron Killings…that guy. It was such a treat to see him on Monday Night Raw. That’s probably one of the best promos I’ve seen in my entire life. It was just so raw. To see him have a resurgence and the backing of the people is just a treat to watch. I don’t even think the audience was able to grasp the moment. But him and me being a black man, I was able to see beyond just the promo, sorry I’m getting emotional about it. I was able to see beyond the promo, understand what he was trying to get across. So dude I’m so beyond elated for him.”

Omos did not provide any more details about his new WWE contract. It’s hard to say when he’ll be back on TV but the new deal suggests that the company has atleast some creative plans for him.