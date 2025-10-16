Omos Offers To Join Seth Rollins After The Vision Betrayal

Seth Rollins was betrayed by The Vision on the October 13, episode of Monday Night Raw, ending his alliance with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. While Rollins is without a group at this time, that may not be the case for long.

On X, Becky Lynch reacted to her husband being betrayed, noting how bad things happen to Seth when “I’m gone for one week.” In response, Omos made clear that his services are available, an offer that intrigued the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

I’m gone for one week… https://t.co/N1REdahv5a — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 14, 2025

Omos recently returned to in-ring competition in WWE by defeating Lexis King at a WWE NXT live event. The match was Omos’ first WWE match since April 2024, and he has since teased facing off with former NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Omos knows what it means to be a team player, as he arrived on the scene in WWE in 2020 as an ally of AJ Styles. At WrestleMania 37, the pair captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships in Omos’ first match on the main roster.

Questions remain as to what’s next for Rollins, as a worrisome injury has left his immediate in-ring future in doubt. Should Rollins’ return come soon, however, he could soon find himself with some giant back-up.