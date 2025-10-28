Omos Pitches Floating Character For WWE TV Return

Omos has pitched an interesting character for himself.

The Wrestling Giant had made an offer to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins after The Vision turned on the Architect during the October 13 episode of Raw. Rollins was written off TV with the angle due to a shoulder injury and was forced to relinquish the World title because of it.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Omos explained why he offered his services to the WWE power couple. The 33-year-old claimed that Seth gave a home to all the members of the group and raised their status. So seeing Rollins getting stabbed in the back, did not sit right with him:

“To get abandoned and stabbed in the back like that didn’t sit right with me, and I just felt that I could offer my services and really do a great job at handling it.”

The Omos Protection Agency

The Nigerian star later pitched an interesting character idea for his return to WWE TV. Taking inspiration from the APA, Omos suggested that he could work as a bodyguard for hire, being available to anyone who is ready to pay the fees:

“I have what I call the OPA – the Omos Protection Agency and my services are available to everybody, not just Becky Lynch, but if she needs my services like I said, just hit up my line and I’ll be there fair and square. We talk business and I’ll handle the work for you. Simple and clean.”

Omos has made appearances for NOAH and AAA in 2025, but not for the main WWE brand. His recent NXT live event appearances also led to no change in his creative status despite fans hoping that it was precursor to his TV return.