Omos ‘Ready To Dominate’ WWE Again, Patently Awaiting Return Call

Omos has declared he is “patiently waiting” for the call to return to company programming and plans to “dominate” upon his return. The superstar hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since participating in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown during WrestleMania 40 weekend in April 2024.

Following that appearance, Omos took a detour to Japan, where he notably teamed with Jack Morris to capture the GHC Tag Team Championships in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

During WrestleMania 41 weekend in April 2025, Omos spoke with WhatCulture’s Adam Wilbourn about his current status. When asked about his WWE absence, he stated, “Just waiting. Had fun in Japan and just, patiently waiting.”

Omos expressed a strong desire to resume his WWE career: “I cannot wait to get back in there. I cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

His mission upon returning is clear. “To be honest, man, I’m just ready to dominate. I’m just ready to come out and dominate this ring again, man,” Omos stated. “There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being in the wrestling ring. So whenever that happens, I am just ready and excited to get back in there.”