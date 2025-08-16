Omos Returns and Wins Copa Bardahl at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII

WWE’s Omos returned to action at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII, winning the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal to open the event.

This marked Omos’s first WWE-related appearance since the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024. After sitting out the remainder of 2024, he competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH, winning the GHC Tag Team Championships before relinquishing the titles.

OMOSAPIENS RISE!

OMOS IS BACK AT TRIPLEMANIA!!!



— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025

During the battle royal, Omos delivered a memorable moment by dropping Microman with a big boot, highlighting their dramatic size difference. The match came down to a final four of Omos, Mecha Wolf, La Parka, and Octagón Jr., with Omos ultimately defeating La Parka in the final two.

7-foot 3 OMOS vs. 3-foot 3 Microman! Who will win this showdown?! 😲



— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025

The victory at Mexico’s premier wrestling event demonstrates Omos’s continued value as an international attraction while exploring opportunities outside WWE programming.