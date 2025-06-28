Opening And Closing Matches For WWE Night Of Champions Revealed

With the Night of Champions Premium Live Event just hours away, the opening match for the show has reportedly been revealed.

According to a report from PWInsider, the King of the Ring tournament final between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will be the opening match for the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two had an intense promo on the June 27th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with both men determined to win the crown and earn a world title match at SummerSlam.

The show will be headlined by John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against his longtime rival, CM Punk. The full lineup for today’s show is as follows:

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Internal Match Lineup: