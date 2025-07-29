Original Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41 Card

With the premiere of the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix today, a massive revelation has come out regarding the original plans for this past April’s WrestleMania 41. An early version of the card detailed in the show is drastically different from the event that ultimately took place in Las Vegas.

The docuseries revealed that the initial blueprint for the show featured several dream matches that were later changed. The original plans included one-on-one matches such as Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and a World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and CM Punk. Other major planned bouts included Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Title, a tag team match pitting Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair against Asuka & IYO SKY, and a special referee match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin officiating a bout between Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre.

The final card for the two-night event was significantly different. The Night One main event was a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. One of the biggest moments of the weekend saw Jey Uso score a surprising victory over GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Championship. In the main event of Night Two, Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena.

The creative shifts revealed in the docuseries have had a massive impact on the current landscape heading into this weekend’s SummerSlam. CM Punk, who was originally slated to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania, will now challenge him at SummerSlam. The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has now evolved into a Street Fight for their rematch at the event.