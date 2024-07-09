Ozzy Osbourne Coming to WWE Champions Game In ‘Summer of Darkness’

Rock legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne will make his presence known in the WWE Champions mobile game for the upcoming ‘Summer of Darkness’ event.

The 75-year-old English music legend will feature prominently in the event which will feature a brand-new character of Osbourne. Players will also have the chance to chase four new Superstars throughout the month. Players can collect Ozzy-themed items to progress in the Madman Collection Contest, including a poster of the rock star. Players who obtain his Poster can use him in his weekly 24-hour Tour and Showdown to earn additional rewards and progress toward unlocking the new Superstars.

WWE Champions is a puzzle game released in January 2017 that features RPG elements. The game was developed by Kung Fu Factory and published by Scopely for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Ozzy Osbourne And WWE

The Prince of Rock’s tenure with WWE dates back to 1986 when he appeared in the corner of The British Bulldogs. The duo of Davey Boy Smith and Davey Boy Smith defeated The Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake) to capture the WWF World Tag Team Championships. Osbourne appeared several times for WWE in the 2000s, including as a guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2009 alongside his wife Sharon.

Osbourne’s tracks have also been used for WWE events, including War Pigs which has been used for events featuring the iconic WarGames match. For his efforts in entertainment and WWE, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 as that year’s celebrity inductee.