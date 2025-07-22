Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away: Remembering the Prince of Darkness’s Wrestling Legacy

The wrestling world mourns the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary “Prince of Darkness” who passed away today. While best known as the frontman of Black Sabbath and a solo rock icon, Osbourne carved out a unique and memorable place in professional wrestling history spanning nearly four decades.

WrestleMania Legacy

Osbourne’s most iconic wrestling moment came at WrestleMania II on April 7, 1986, during the height of WWE’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling era. Teaming with the colorful Captain Lou Albano, Ozzy managed The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid) to victory over The Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake) for the World Tag Team Championships. This appearance established him as one of the first major celebrities to actively participate in wrestling storylines rather than simply make cameo appearances.

Continued WWE Involvement

The Prince of Darkness maintained his connection to WWE throughout the 2000s. In November 2009, Ozzy and his wife Sharon served as special guest hosts for a memorable edition of Monday Night Raw, featuring the entertaining “Raw’s Got Talent” segment that showcased WWE Superstars’ hidden abilities. The couple’s natural chemistry and Ozzy’s unpredictable personality made for compelling television during their hosting duties.

Osbourne also made musical appearances, performing his latest singles on various WWE programming throughout the decade. His Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” became the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: WarGames events, cementing his musical legacy within WWE’s modern era.

Hall of Fame Recognition

In 2021, WWE recognized Osbourne’s contributions to sports entertainment by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing. During his virtual acceptance speech, the humble rocker said, “Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award. I don’t deserve it, but thank you anyway.” He expressed gratitude to Vince McMahon and Triple H while emphasizing that “it’s all about the fans, really.”

A Lasting Bond

Even in his final years, Ozzy maintained his connection to WWE. Following his farewell concert “Back to the Beginning” on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, WWE paid tribute to the Hall of Famer on Monday Night Raw. Commentator Corey Graves declared him “the greatest to ever do it,” while WWE’s official social media accounts honored his legendary career.

Osbourne’s wrestling involvement represented more than celebrity appearances—it reflected his genuine appreciation for the art form and its connection to rock and roll’s rebellious spirit. His legacy in wrestling, like his music, will forever embody the phrase he made famous: “All aboard the crazy train.”

The wrestling world has lost a true friend and ally in Ozzy Osbourne, whose contributions helped bridge the gap between rock music and sports entertainment during some of WWE’s most memorable eras.