Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Slams WWE Over Cutting ‘Best Team Mate’ R-Truth

WWE’s decision to relase R-Truth has spawned a backlash among fans, and now a former ally of Truth has weighed in on his exit. Speaking on his “Politely Raw” podcast, Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones didn’t hold back on Truth’s release.

“This is bulls****! A friend of mine, R-Truth, being released by WWE. Truth [is] one of the fan’s favorite.”

Jones is more than a fan of Truth, but the pair were tag-team partners in TNA Wrestling. While Jones’ NFL commitments at the time meant he couldn’t get physical in matches, the former football player remembered the team fondly.

“I wrestled with him in TNA. This guy is a true professional and the best team mate I’ve ever had on a Sunday. We won the tag team championships together.”

When Jones’ co-host asked if WWE should have done better by Truth, Jones shared that he believes so. Jones went as far as to say WWE ‘dropped the ball,’ belieivng WWE could have done much more with the veteran.

“Hell yeah, f***ing right. He’s a true professional. I’ve never seen him get out of character of what he’s doing… You [WWE] don’t even give the fans a last time to see him. They dropped the ball. 100%.”

Jones is one of many taking issue with Truth’s abrupt exit from WWE. It remains to be seen where Truth’s future in the ring takes him next.