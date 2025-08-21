Pat McAfee Is Returning To WWE Commentary

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has announced that Pat McAfee will be a part of the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The appearance will mark McAfee’s first time on a WWE broadcast since his recent hiatus.

Triple H made the announcement during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, where he was promoting the new partnership between WWE and the sports media company. The inaugural Wrestlepalooza event is taking place in McAfee’s home base of Indianapolis.

The popular podcaster and ESPN analyst stepped away from his role as the color commentator for Monday Night Raw in June of this year. At the time, McAfee stated that he was taking a break due to burnout from his demanding schedule, which includes his daily “Pat McAfee Show” and his upcoming role on the “College GameDay” panel for the new college football season.

Since his departure, his spot on the Raw commentary team alongside Michael Cole has been filled by Corey Graves. It is not yet known what McAfee’s specific role at Wrestlepalooza will be.

The September 20th show from Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the first-ever WWE premium live event to air on ESPN’s new streaming service.