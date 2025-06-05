Always A Road Back: Pat McAfee Reacts To Recent WWE Releases

Pat McAfee believes there is always a road back to WWE for the recent releases.

The WWE commentator welcomed Sheamus on the newest episode of his show. They talked about things such as The Celtic Warrior’s start in WWE, how he stays in shape and more.

During the interview, they also discussed the recent WWE cuts. Pat McAfee mentioned how such cuts happen in NFL as well but they affect people in wrestling more because fans are emotionally invested in the work of the talents. He then explained that there are many opportunities out there for the people who have been let go and there is always a way back to WWE:

“A lot of guys come back, though. That’s the wrestling business. Even more so now with how many opportunities there are elsewhere, and it feels like it’s only growing. AAA, getting bought out by WWE and TKO. That partnership, what they’re going to do, the amount of money [that will] probably gonna be invested in there. TNA, seemingly all the way back, obviously AEW, still rolling, they broke a record of some sort. There are so many opportunities, but there is always a road back to WWE.”

Sheamus also gave his thoughts on the matter, specifically mentioning R Truth. He noted how he had his first dark match in WWE against Truth and claimed that there is no way Truth does not return to the company somewhere down the line.

Despite the reassuring comments, fans have not been happy with the recent releases. They made their voices heard on this week’s Raw and CM Punk acknowledged this off air. You can check out what he said here.