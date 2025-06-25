Pat McAfee Explains Recent Raw Absence

Pat McAfee has revealed why he has been off WWE TV.

The Raw commentator has missed the last three weeks with other names such as Wade Barrett and Corey Graves filling in for the former Football star.

The 38-year-old explained the reason behind his sudden absence on the latest episode of his Show. Pat McAfee revealed that he’s taken time off because of his overwhelming work schedule:

“I will not be commentating. Continuing to catch up on life as a whole. Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. Shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very thankful,”

While not confirmed, McAfee mentioning the upcoming Night of Champions PPV from Saudi Arabia indicates that he’ll be back on Raw after the show on June 28.

Pat’s absence from TV led to Corey Graves being brought in to work a main roster show for the first time since his controversial demotion to accommodate McAfee earlier this year.

Prior to his Raw return, Graves had received praise for his work on the recent Worlds Collide event and he was said to be well received on his recent Monday night appearance as well. It’d be interesting to see if Corey remains part of the Raw broadcasting team once McAfee returns.