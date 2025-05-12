Pat McAfee Reflects After WWE Backlash: ‘Don’t Be Scared to End a Chapter’

Following his hard-fought match against Gunther at WWE Backlash, Pat McAfee took to Twitter/X last night with advice for WWE fans.

“Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next,” McAfee wrote. “Phases of life come and go like chapters… not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter.”

Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal… — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2025

McAfee continued, offering encouragement to those contemplating change:

“Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew… you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways. And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy… and if it’s not, change direction… we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written… with no sequels.”

The message ended with gratitude and McAfee’s signature charm:

“I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time… trying to figure it all aht as I go… UpToSomethingSZN.”

Gunther ultimately defeated McAfee at WWE Backlash by choking him out with a sleeper hold. One thing he did make clear: he didn’t tap out.

“Just to be clear,” he reminded fans, “I didn’t tap.”