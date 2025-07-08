Pat McAfee Steps Away from WWE Raw Due to Exhaustion

Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE Raw commentary for several weeks, with the popular host citing exhaustion as the primary reason for his break from the announce desk.

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL punter explained his decision to step away: “Continuing to just kind of catch up on life as a whole. Post-Money in the Bank, pre-Night of Champions feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So shoutout to everybody at the WWE looking out for me, too. Very, very thankful.”

Demanding Schedule Takes Its Toll

McAfee’s grueling schedule has been particularly intense, as he produces and hosts a five-day-a-week show while managing his growing company with 14 employees and caring for his 2-year-old daughter. The multi-media personality had been juggling his daily ESPN show, WWE Raw commentary duties, and various other commitments since returning to full-time WWE commentary in January 2025.

Since Money in the Bank earlier this month, Wade Barrett initially filled in for McAfee on Raw, with Corey Graves subsequently taking over the color commentary position alongside Michael Cole for the past two weeks.

Future Commitments Add Complexity

Adding to McAfee’s scheduling challenges, ESPN has confirmed that “The Pat McAfee Show” will broadcast live from Atlanta on July 14 for Home Run Derby coverage, emanating from the Coca-Cola Roxy adjacent to Truist Park. This commitment further demonstrates the competing demands on McAfee’s time between his ESPN obligations and WWE responsibilities.

McAfee addressed criticism from some fans on social media, defending his decision by highlighting his extensive workload: “I produce/host a 5 day a week show, have been on the go every week since Dublin last year before College Football.”

No Clear Return Timeline

While McAfee hasn’t provided a specific return date to WWE programming, his comments suggest the hiatus was planned around WWE’s event schedule. The timing between Money in the Bank and Night of Champions appeared strategically chosen for his break.

The absence represents a three-week break from WWE, where McAfee has served as lead analyst on Raw since the show’s Netflix debut earlier this year. Given his pattern of taking time off during football season, this mid-year break reflects the demanding nature of his multi-platform career.

McAfee’s situation highlights the challenges faced by talent working across multiple high-profile platforms, balancing personal well-being with professional commitments in today’s fast-paced media landscape.