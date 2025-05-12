Pat McAfee Gives Health Update After GUNTHER Showdown

At WWE Backlash, Pat McAfee withstood all he could against GUNTHER before eventually passing out in the Austrian’s sleeper hold. Though McAfee didn’t win the match, he did earn the respect of GUNTHER, who offered a handshake after the match.

On his Pat McAfee Show, the Raw commentator gave an update on his condition.

“Chest is burning, neck is hurting from holding my head up from whenever I was getting my ass beat, back is pretty sore, hips are not good either, both of my knees are very problematic. I was wondering why my hip flexors are so sore, now it makes sense, this guy was stretching it out there. Who knows about the bleeding that’s happening inside of me, but I guess I’ll find out. Popped a blood vessel in my left eye—when did that happen? Who knows, could have been anytime. That might have been the first chop. So I took a lot, gave some.“

McAfee didn’t win at Backlash, and his ordeal with the Ring General has left the commentator worse for wear. It remains to be seen when McAfee will return to screens but we imagine he’s in no hurry to get back in the ring with GUNTHER.