Paul Heyman Fires Back After Braun Strowman Revisits Roman Reigns Feud

Paul Heyman has hit back at Braun Strowman after the former WWE Superstar brought up his past with Roman Reigns. During the October 6, episode of WWE Raw, Heyman claimed that Roman Reigns has never been attacked so badly that he needed to be stretchered out, until he collided with Bronson Reed.

This earned a response from Strowman, who refuted Heyman’s claim. Comparing Heyman to DC Comics character Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, Braun pointed out that an attack from him once resulted in Reigns needing to be stretchered.

???? yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!! pic.twitter.com/8STKzZIyqi — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) October 7, 2025

Now, Heyman has responded. Defending his failing to recall Strowman’s attack on Reigns, the WWE Hall of Famer teased that he, like many others, failed to remember Braun was even alive.

“Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to lean you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about. With Love and Respect, Paul Heyman.”

Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year, his second time being cut from the promotion within a four-year window. Strowman’s second run with WWE saw him return in September 2022 though he never held gold during his comeback.

Strowman and Reigns battled in 2017 and 2018, and briefly in 2020 over the Universal Championship. Now, Strowman’s future rests outside WWE and it remains to be seen what’s next for the Monster Among Men.