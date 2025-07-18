Paul Heyman Explains The Creative Genius of Bray Wyatt

Paul Heyman has explained the genius of Bray Wyatt.

The wrestling advocate recently had an interview with Shak Wrestling to promote WWE 2K25. He discussed things such as Seth Rollins’ injury, how the relationship between companies and wrestling media has changed and more.

When asked to speak on the creativity of Bray Wyatt, Heyman discussed how the late star played multiple characters at the same time during his later WWE run. He explained that they were distinct characters that were feeding off each other instead of being the split personality of one person.

The former ECW owner then recalled the promo Wyatt cut right after his 2022 WWE return, where Bray opened up about his mental health struggles. Paul claimed that any other creative person would have advised against it, but the former world champion pulled it off:

“He was uninhibited in his approach. He was fearless. He didn’t look at a place for the character to go with any apprehension at all. So at first, when you understood that he’s presenting a dual personality, some would say a split personality, but that he’s actually playing two completely different characters that feed off of each other at the very same time. And the brilliance of that. And then at a time when you would think that the dark side of that character would show itself to come out on television at his most vulnerable, and be open with that. Anyone that I know that has been in a creative capacity in this or any other industry would tell you, ‘Don’t do that. Whatever you do, don’t do that.’ In fact, that’s the last thing you should do. Why would you allow the vulnerabilities of that character to be shown, especially at this moment upon your return? Yet he did it. With such authenticity that he made us all look bad by saying, ‘What’s he doing? Why would he do this?’ Because he’s so committed.”

He Understood Bray Wyatt: Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman later mentioned that Bray Wyatt was fully committed to his work and only he could understand the true depth of it all. Per the 59-year-old, it’ll be years before we start appriciating the full extent of his brilliance: