Paul Heyman Pitches The Late Show Host Role, Blasts CBS

Paul Heyman didn’t mince his words when asked about CBS’s decision to end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and he’s already pitching himself as the perfect successor. Speaking to TMZ in New York City, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his reaction to the news that the show will be ended in May 2026 after over three decades.

“I think it’s the dumbest move CBS has ever made. Why? They fired Stephen Colbert and they canceled the show. CBS should’ve kept the show.”

Heyman couldn’t help but pitch himself as the new host if CBS decided to keep the show going. Instead of audiences tuning in to see Colbert, Heyman feels his presence on his own show would be a hit.

“Could you imagine every night — except for Mondays when I’m on Raw — ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Welcome to The Late Show‘… If CBS wants ratings, call me. WWE Hall of Famer, by the way.”

The network cited financial reasons and emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with the show’s performance or content. Some have claimed that CBS felt pressured to cancel the show by the current administration as Colbert, under his role, has often poked fun at Donald Trump.

The Late Show originally launched in 1993 with David Letterman and was taken over by Colbert in 2015. As the show approaches its final year, Heyman sees a golden opportunity.