Paul Heyman: CM Punk Earned WrestleMania Main Event On His Own

Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s friendship came to a severe end at WrestleMania 41, but not before they shared a touching moments backstage. On The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman shared the heartfelt words they exchanged in the gorilla position before Punk’s first WrestleMania main event.

“I told him, ‘You made it, and you did it on your own terms,’” Heyman recounted. “This isn’t charity, politics, or appeasement. You’re in the main event of WrestleMania because you earned it.”

For Punk, the moment capped a decade-long odyssey marked by a bitter WWE exit in 2014 and a triumphant return close to a decade later. For Heyman, he found it important to remind Punk that this spot headlining WWE’s biggest show was an accomplishment nobody could take from him.

“You worked your whole life for this. Enjoy it for everything it is—you made this happen… I’m so proud of you, and the best part is we get to walk out there together. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”

Punk’s first WrestleMania main event saw him share the ring with two of WWE’s biggest names: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Heyman, who has a connection to all three, said on the show that nobody was the odd man out.

“All three deserve to hear ‘Thank you for the house.’ Seth gave the most brilliant promos of his career.”

Today, Punk and Heyman are bitter rivals as Paul has aligned with Rollins. No matter what may come next for the pair though, the interaction they shared backstage in April embodies wrestling’s unique blend of raw human connection and grand narrative.