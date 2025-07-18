Paul Heyman Downplays Seth Rollins Money in the Bank Concerns



Paul Heyman isn’t losing sleep over Seth Rollins’ injury concerns, and he wants fans to stop panicking about the Money in the Bank briefcase. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling about the aftermath of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Heyman provided a reality check about the timeline pressures surrounding Rollins’ injury situation. With nearly a full year remaining on the Money in the Bank contract, WWE’s “Wise Man” sees no urgency whatsoever.

“Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract,” Heyman stated matter-of-factly. “If his leg fell off in the ring, they would reattach it and he’d heal by next June.”

The “Wise Man” dismissed widespread speculation about what WWE will do with the briefcase during Rollins’ absence.

“Until we’re crashing into that deadline, I don’t really see the big deal of, well, what are they going to do with the money in the bank?” Heyman continued. “We’re going to enjoy the anticipation of Seth Rollins return by next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.”

Heyman’s comments reflect WWE’s evolved approach to injury management, prioritizing long-term performer health over short-term storytelling concerns. This represents a significant shift from wrestling’s traditionally “work through the pain” mentality.

“Seth Rollins being injured is a fact of life and it is an inherent danger in this industry,” Heyman acknowledged. “As the veterans will tell you, this ain’t ballet.”

Fans can expect Rollins to return when he’s medically cleared, with plenty of time to capitalize on his Money in the Bank opportunity.