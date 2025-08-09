Paul Heyman Reacts To Goldberg Blasting WWE Over His Final Match

Paul Heyman has reacted to Bill Goldberg’s recent tirade.

The Mad Genius of Wrestling recently had an interview with Ariel Helwani. He talked about things such as Brock Lesnar’s WWE return during SummerSlam, WWE Unreal on Netflix, Roman Reigns’ impact on the business, and much more.

When asked about Bill Goldberg putting WWE on blast over his retirement match, Paul Heyman said that he’s not surprised at how the former WCW Champion feels after everything that happened:

“It’s Bill. Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill Goldberg’s mind, they weren’t met. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong. I’m not going to tell you WWE was wrong. I’m going to tell you this is how Goldberg felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels. I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

Goldberg competed in what was advertised as his final match during the July 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event. He challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship but ended up losing the bout.

Unfortunately for the wrestling veteran, reports suggested that the last 40 minutes of the show were re-worked on the fly and as a result, his post-match speech was cut off from the broadcast.

The former WCW star went on a rant during an interview with Ariel Helwani after the match. He called out the company for the poor build and the mismanagement of his final outing, accusing them of not reciprocating the effort he put in the preparation for this match.