Paul Heyman Says New Jack’s ‘WWE 2K25’ Inclusion Is A ‘Moment Of Completion’

With the release of the new “Fearless Pack” DLC for WWE 2K25, Paul Heyman has commented on the inclusion of ECW legend New Jack in the game. In a new interview, Heyman called the moment a significant one for the entire video game industry.

Speaking with Metro to promote the game, Heyman praised the decision to include New Jack, arguing that his influence extends far beyond the wrestling ring and into video game culture itself.

“This is a moment of completion in the entire video game industry,” Heyman said. “You cannot deny New Jack’s influence in sports entertainment/pro wrestling culture, nor should you deny his influence on video games… are you telling me that those who make Grand Theft Auto weren’t influenced by New Jack? Come on!”

The “Fearless Pack” DLC was released today, alongside the launch of WWE 2K25 on the Nintendo Switch 2. New Jack’s in-game character will authentically represent his ECW persona, complete with a shopping cart full of weapons and his theme music playing throughout his matches. The DLC pack also includes Bull Nakano, Penta, Jordynne Grace, and celebrity guest KSI.