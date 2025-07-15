Paul Heyman Hints At Seth Rollins Plans Amid Injury on Raw

It appears Seth Rollins will be keeping his Money In The Bank contract atleast for the time being as WWE continues to evaluate his injury.

Triple H had talked about the Architect’s health on the post-Evolution press conference. The Game had noted that Rollins was set to be evaluated on Monday when Raw visited Birmingham.

During the show, Jackie Redmond caught up with Paul Heyman, asking him about the results of this evaluation. The advocate did not provide any solid details, saying that it’s too soon to say anything.

Heyman, however, reminded everyone that Seth has until next June to cash in the MITB contract, hinting that he’ll be keeping the briefcase even during his recovery:

“I don’t have any information right now, it’s too soon. And come on, Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money In the Bank agreement. So until he’s crashing into that deadline, Seth Rollins’ health is not a relevant subject.”

Heyman later hyped up Bron Breakker’s participation in the #1 contender’s Gauntlet match later in the night. Breakker would go on to eliminate Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso from the bout, only to be eliminated by CM Punk in the end.

The former NXT Champion then attacked Punk, setting things up for a returning Roman Reigns to make the save. You can check out what happened with Reigns after the show here.