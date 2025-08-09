Paul Heyman Comes Clean Over Seth Rollins Injury & Cash-In

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has confirmed what many have suspected since SummerSlam: Seth Rollins was never hurt. In an exclusive interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman confirmed that the entire injury plot that began at Saturday Night’s Main Event, was an elaborate work.

“Was he ever hurt? No. Never hurt. Even like when he was jumping around at Saturday night’s main event. No, that was plan B. Well, we we the the story since Mania is a power grab that this is Oh my god, I’m breaking. No, no, no. You’re good. You’re good. Um, this is what we’re calling the vision. And the vision was Seth Rollins in a position of power to lead WWE and indeed the entire industry into the future.”

Rollins cashed-in on CM Punk mere minutes after Punk won his first WWE World Championship in over a dozen years. In fact, it was Punk, Rollins’ fierce rival, who was the catalyst for the ruse.

“Seth Rollins realized he’s never going to be champion as long as CM Punk is around or at least as long as CM Punk sees Seth Rollins going for a title. So we need plan B. So plan B became get the money in the bank briefcase and get out of the way, out of sight, out of mind. So Punk never sees it coming.”

With Punk being the reason for the plot, it was ironic that the plan would culminate with Rollins taking the title from CM Punk. Calling this a “happy coinicidence,” Heyman added that they needed Punk sufficiently neutralized, and that was achieved by the powerful GUNTTHER.

“If CM Punk didn’t take that beating from Gunther, it would not have made sense for Seth for Seth Rollins to have cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. The idea was wait till a champion Gunther or Punk or anybody that could beat Gunther… is in a position of vulnerability cash it in so that Punk can’t interfere in the match to stop Seth Rollins from winning the title.”

For Heyman, a former friend of Punk, he is happy to back the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Whatever ties he may have to Punk are dead and buried.

“Half the fun of watching CM Punk win the title was the knowledge that Seth Rollins had that he was going to take it away from him. So that was the opportune moment to cash in and so we did and that was plan B.”

This revelation showcases WWE’s evolved approach to storytelling in the modern era with ideas that are able to develop over time. With Rollins already running afoul of Roman Reigns, and his issues with CM Punk still present, it remains to be seen what’s next for the new champion.