Former WWF Star Reveals Hulk Hogan Incident That Made Him Lose All Respect For The Hall of Famer

A former WWE star would love to slap Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster is not the most popular figure in the wrestling circle nowadays. Since the controversy over racial remarks back in 2012, many stars have spoken against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Paul Roma joined this list after calling out the former face of WWE on the latest episode of his Power & Glory podcast. While discussing who he’d like to face in a real-life fight, the former WWE star did not hesitate to name Hogan:

“I’m going to slap the taste out of his mouth, every other word that comes out of his mouth is ‘brother.’ So you know what? When I slap the taste out, I’m going to say to him, ‘How’s that feel, brother?’”

Hulk Hogan’s Meet & Greet Incident

Later in the episode, Roma who shared the locker room with Hulk both in WWF and WCW, went into details of the reason behind his feelings. He recalled an incident involving a disabled child during a meet & greet event.

Per Paul, the child who was wheeled in on a bed arrived late to the event, and when asked to meet him after other children, Hulk Hogan did not hide his contempt “He threw his hands up and got a little pissy about it and said, ‘You know, I’m not getting paid for this.’”

Paul Roma, who has raised funds for various charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was shocked at his reaction. He explained that he lost all respect for the former World Champion after this. The only reason he did not confront Hogan was that because then both of them would be out of jobs and Hulk would be suing him over the incident.

