‘Peacemaker’ Season Two Redband Trailer Released

A new, NSFW redband trailer has been released for the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the R-rated chaos to come, and star John Cena has offered more insight into his character’s fluid sexuality.

The new trailer begins with John Cena’s character, Peacemaker, in his home surrounded by naked bodies in the aftermath of a bisexual orgy. The scene features a humorous exchange with his best friend, Vigilante (played by Freddie Stroma).

“You don’t even seem that into sex,” Peacemaker tells him. Vigilante replies, “I’m into sex because, like a lot of people, it’s an opportunity to bond with my best friend.”

In a interview for the new season, John Cena and series creator James Gunn played a word association game. When asked if Peacemaker would eliminate an alien disguised as a bald eagle or his Tinder date for the night, Cena gave a definitive answer.

“I don’t think he would eliminate a bald eagle, and if he…had to eliminate a Tinder date, he would just go to Grindr and find another date,” Cena said. “The great thing about Peacemaker is that all apps are welcome, all the time.”

His next scheduled WWE match is set for the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31, where he will face former United States Champion Logan Paul. Season two of “Peacemaker” premieres on Thursday, August 21, on HBO Max.