Penta El Zero Miedo Teaser Airs On WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

Penta El Zero Miedo’s WWE signing has been made official, with the announcement teased during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix. While Penta did not appear live on the show, a cryptic teaser aired, confirming his imminent arrival. However, the exact date of his in-ring debut remains unclear.

WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes in recent weeks, fueling speculation about the signing of the former AEW star. One notable vignette featured a zero symbol crossed by a line, which many fans connected to Penta. These cryptic hints culminated in a teaser aired during the December 30th episode of Raw, where Penta El Zero Miedo’s iconic mask was prominently displayed, effectively ending the speculation.

Penta departed AEW with widespread belief that he was bound for WWE. Adding to the buzz was his trademark for “Cero Miedo” (Zero Fear), which provided further evidence of his intentions.

Meanwhile, Penta’s tag team partner and brother, Rey Fenix, has also attracted WWE’s interest. However, AEW has reportedly extended Fenix’s contract to account for missed time due to injuries, leaving him with approximately a year remaining on his deal. Once Fenix fulfills his AEW obligations, he is expected to join Penta in WWE, reuniting the Lucha Brothers under a new banner.