Penta: I Know A Lucha Bros. Reunion Will Happen in WWE

Before WWE, Penta and Rey Fenix dominated tag-team divisions worldwide as the Lucha Bros. While the pair have been kept apart since both arrived in WWE in early 2025, Penta is confident that a reunion is coming.

Speaking to the In The Kliq podcast, Penta addressed possibly teaming with his brother down the line. For Penta, who has been a hit as a singles star since debuting in January, a reunion isn’t a question of if, but when.

“I know one day, when the Lucha Brothers return, the world will explode... When? I don’t know. How? I don’t know, but I’m sure of it, I feel it in my heart.”

Together, the Lucha Bros. have held tag team gold in AEW, TNA, MLW, ROH, PWG, and beyond. But now, Penta is ready to work with Fenix in the biggest promotion of them all.

“Imagine this, the best tag-team in the universe returns in the best company in the universe.”

For now, the pair remains separated across brands, with Penta impressing on Raw while Rey Fenix continues to find his place on SmackDown. But with Rey’s recent tag-team partner Andrade parting ways with WWE, a Lucha Bros reunion could be coming sooner than later.