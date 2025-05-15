Penta on WWE-AAA Partnership: ‘The Best Opportunity for Mexican Wrestlers’

As one of the most decorated luchadors to recently join WWE, Penta brings a uniquely qualified perspective on the company’s newly announced partnership with Mexican wrestling promotion AAA – and he couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what it means for wrestlers from his home country.

“It’s good for the business, it’s good for the trans you, I think it’s a very very good opportunity for the Mexican wrestler, the jungle wrestlers and in general the Mexican Brother,” Penta explained during a recent appearance on WWE Raw Talk. “Because this door bigger. That’s what any other opportunity in the world.”

The landmark partnership between WWE and AAA was announced less than a month ago, creating a potential talent pipeline between the two organizations that have historically operated in separate wrestling ecosystems. Penta, who built much of his international reputation in AAA before making the jump to WWE earlier this year, emphasized the significance of this new relationship.

“I don’t know exactly what is the form. I don’t know exactly how will be the Mexican, I don’t know,” he admitted, acknowledging that specific details about the partnership implementation remain unclear. “But I’m sure this is the best opportunity for all Mexican wrestlers, brother. I hope that I wanna see more wrestler here in WWE, you know, like Luchados, obviously.”

Penta’s enthusiasm underscores the potential industry-shifting implications of this deal. While WWE has featured notable Mexican stars throughout its history – from Rey Mysterio to Alberto Del Rio to Santos Escobar – the AAA partnership could accelerate talent exchange and create new cross-promotional opportunities previously unavailable.

“To be honest, man, and serious, I think it’s good for the business, bro,” Penta concluded on the partnership. “I don’t know when to start. I don’t know how the real formula for this project, but just I feel in my heart this is a good business.”

With Penta already making waves on Raw and the WWE-AAA partnership just beginning to take shape, wrestling fans could soon see an unprecedented influx of Mexican wrestling talent and style that fundamentally reshapes WWE programming in the months and years ahead.