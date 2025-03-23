Penta vs. Bron Breakker for Intercontinental Title Set for WWE Raw

A high-stakes Intercontinental Championship match has been made official for WWE Raw, as Penta is set to challenge reigning champion Bron Breakker in what could have major WrestleMania implications.

Penta, who has remained undefeated since debuting in WWE this January, earned the title opportunity after a brutal No Disqualification win over Ludwig Kaiser. Following the match, Penta declared his intent to capture the Intercontinental Championship, setting the stage for a marquee clash.

Bron Breakker, currently in his second reign with the title, has held the championship since October 2024. He successfully defended it against Finn Bálor on Raw, capitalizing on an accidental distraction caused by Dominik Mysterio.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the title match across social media, locking in the marquee showdown.

The match signing follows the dramatic show-closing segment of last Monday’s broadcast, where Penta intervened to fend off The Judgment Day, preventing an ambush on Breakker. The moment ended with the two rivals face-to-face, setting the tone for their upcoming showdown.