Pete Dunne Makes Indy Appearance Amid WWE Absence

Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling’s Someone’s Knocking At The Door event ended in shocking fashion with both a title change and an appearance by a WWE Superstar. In the main event, Nico Angelo defeated Mark Andrews to capture the Riot Cabaret Championship. His celebration was short-lived as post-match, Andrews snapped and attacked Angelo with a steel chair.

WWE’s Pete Dunne then made a surprise appearance by confronting Andrews, another alum from WWE NXT UK. Dunne put an end to Andrews’ assault and earned a massive ovation from the crowd in The Clapham Grand in London.

Well hello Pete Dunne. It's been a while… pic.twitter.com/upn6mViw75 — Dandido – GWPodcastUK (@DanGWP) August 22, 2025

Dunne is no stranger to the UK independent scene, having competing for years prior to his arrival in WWE in late 2016. His appearance at Someone’s Knocking At The Door once again demonstrates WWE’s willingness to work with other companies, something that seemed impossible under the Vince McMahon era.

Dunne’s most recent match for WWE came in May 2025, though he id fight at Bloodsport in August. Though questions remain about his future in WWE, The Bruiserweight continues to grab headlined outside the company.