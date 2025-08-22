Phoenix Mercury’s Kalani Brown Open to WWE Future

Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown could be the next athlete to crossover into WWE after being contacted for a tryout. On X, Brown shared a post revealing that WWE has been in touch.

When another X user highlighted how WWE may pay more for Brown than she makes in Basketball, Brown said she isn’t going to say no to WWE, but is instead weighing her options.

Oh I never said NO.. Its more so like a “Can I really do it??? ?” Idkkkkk?????? — ????. (@kalanibrown21) August 20, 2025

Standing at six-foot-seven, Brown would tower over the women of WWE if she transitioned from the court to the ring. The idea of the basketball star joining WWE quickly had fans of her excited.

Brown’s revelation comes after Olympic Rugby star Ilona Maher shared that she is open to a future in WWE. As the promotion continues to grow as an entertainment powerhouse, more and more athletes are considering a future under WWE’s spotlight.