Update On Piper Niven’s Absence From WWE

Piper Niven hasn’t competed since the August 22, episode of WWE SmackDown, where she faced Charlotte Flair. According to Fightful Select, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is sidelined with an unspecified injury. With details about her injury unclear, Fightful added that “they don’t know how bad it is at this point.”

On the September 19, episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green teamed up with Alba Fyre, which is usually Piper’s role. The match saw Green and Fyre unsuccessfully challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Green has shared that she is looking for temporary replacements for Niven. Instead of sharing that Niven is injured, however, the Canadian has said that Niven, aka ‘Slagent P’ is “out on a top-secret special assignment.”

Our beloved Head of SecHERity, Slaygent P, is currently out on a top-secret special assignment.



In her absence, the Secret Hervice will be accepting intel dossiers (a.k.a. resumes, for you dummies) and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate.



Only those with a… pic.twitter.com/PeeHu2XspV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 20, 2025

With Niven out of action, it remains to be seen what’s next for the Secret Hervice, and whether Green will recruit a new member to the faction. We at SEScoops are wishing Piper Niven a speedy recovery.