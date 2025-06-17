Giulia, SmackDown
Update on Plans For Giulia After WWE SmackDown Arrival

Giulia has arrived on WWE’s main roster after less than a year as part of WWE NXT. During her time with the silver brand, the Beautiful Madness quickly rose through the ranks, and fans can expect the same now she’s on SmackDown.

According to a report from PW Insider, the former NXT Women’s Champion will be on the receiving end of a substantial push and will be featured prominently. Giulia recently set her sights on Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega, blindsiding her during an episode of SmackDown.

Giulia arrived in WWE to much fanfare after an impressive run as part of STARDOM. Already, Giulia has established herself with major victories over Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace, and others. Now, the Beautiful Madness is ready to take WWE’s main roster by storm and it may be just a matter of time before she holds championship gold again.  

