Possible Reason For Personal Issues Between Triple H & MVP

AEW’s MVP recently discussed his issues with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, stating in a recent interview with BetIdeas that he has “zero respect” for him.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one past instance of issues between them involved a storyline where Triple H pitched an angle for MVP to be mesmerized by Eve Torres.

MVP reportedly pushed back, arguing his “million-dollar athlete” character wouldn’t act that way, a response Levesque “wasn’t happy with at all.” MVP has also stated that Triple H turned down a reformation of The Hurt Business in WWE. The group has since reformed in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate.

Despite his critiques of WWE’s booking, MVP clarified in the interview that the problems are personal, not racial. MVP used his former Hurt Business stablemate Bobby Lashley as an example of his booking concerns under Triple H.

“Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after he took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card.”

When addressing fans who think he’s just “griping,” MVP said, “Okay, well just watch the program. Who were the people in the top spots under his leadership? Who were given the opportunities?… I’m talking about the main show.”

However, MVP made it clear his core issues are personal. “I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race. My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him,” MVP stated, promising to detail these issues on his own show.