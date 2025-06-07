Possible Spoiler For WWE Money In The Bank

Heading into tonight’s Money in the Bank premium live event, there is a belief among some WWE talent that Naomi will be the one to capture the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. A new report from Fightful Select details the sentiment within the WWE locker room the match.

According to the report, those that we’ve spoken to have indicated that they believe Naomi will end up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. It was noted that sources claim that “talent has been under that impression for a couple of weeks.”

Fightful Select noted that this is not a guaranteed spoiler, but rather a reflection of what talent involved believe will be the outcome. Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi vs. Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss make up the field in the ladder match tonight in Los Angeles.