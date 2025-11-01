Tag Team Quietly Disbands on SmackDown

Pretty Deadly have seemingly broken up.

WWE presented a special Halloween-themed episode of SmackDown from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah this week. The show featured names such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss.

One of the matches on the card saw one half of the Pretty Deadly tag team Kit Wilson, squaring off against Carmelo Hayes in singles competition. Wilson came out with a new theme song for this bout.

The Miz showed up at the ringside towards the ending, and he shoved Melo into the ring post when the referee was not looking. Wilson then went to the top and delivered a corkscrew diving elbow to his opponent, but still failed to get the pin.

After this sequence, Carmelo finally picked up a pinfall victory by delivering a Codebreaker to Wilson. Though he couldn’t celebrate for long, as The Miz attacked him right after the bell. He hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on the former NXT star to end the segment.

Kit Wilson has not teamed with his partner Elton Prince since the May 2 episode of SmackDown this year, where they lost a match to Fraxiom. Prince seemed to have suffered an injury in this match and he hasn’t been seen on TV since.

Wilson, on the other hand, had made a couple of appearances on the Blue Branded show since then. Getting a new theme song for tonight’s match, however, appears to be the strongest indication that the duo have broken up and that we’ll see Elton going his own way when he does return to TV.