Preview for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Lyon, France (8/29)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown comes to us from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The show will air on tape delay in the United States tonight, August 29, 2025, at its regular time slot of 8 PM ET on USA Network. Internationally, the show will be available live earlier on Netflix.

Here’s the WWE SmackDown preview for tonight, August 29, 2025:

Confirmed matches

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa will defend his title against Sami Zayn, who has recently moved to SmackDown and is determined to capture gold after being denied a shot at the World Heavyweight title. Expect interference from the Family Tree faction, as where Solo Sikoa goes, his allies often follow.

: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are set to defend their titles against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, representing the Secret Hervice. No. 1 Contender’s Tag Team Match: The newly formed team of The Miz & Carmelo Hayes (Melo Don’t Miz) will compete against The Street Profits to decide who will be the next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Promoted appearances and segments:

John Cena and Logan Paul will both be present, building to their clash at Clash in Paris this Sunday

The fallout from Randy Orton’s surprise RKO to Drew McIntyre last week.

Multiple top stars scheduled, including Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, and LA Knight

Join us here this weekend for coverge of WWE Clash in Paris.