Priscilla Kelly Calls WWE Release A ‘Shocker’

Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) was one of the many talents released from WWE in 2024, and she described the call as a “shocker,” as she believed she was on the verge of a main roster call-up. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kelly explained the timing of her release came when she felt her career was at a high point with her new faction.

“It was just a more of a shocker than anything, because I came off of this super hot two weeks, like we, we had been like, me and Tatum and Shotzi. We were blowing up as a faction. And it was like, we were projected to go to the main roster with this… we were getting told that we were probably getting called up,” Kelly said. “And so I thought I was getting the call that I’m going to main roster. And yeah, it was the call that I was released. So it was definitely a shock” .

She contrasted this with her period of depression a year prior, stating, “If I would have got that call a year and a half prior where I was like, shit in the bed and fat and sucked. Like, I would have been like, okay, that makes sense. Like, yeah, fair enough.”

Kelly expressed disappointment that the group she had formed with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley was cut short. “They let me go while we were, like, at this peak… I was kind of like, let down, because I wanted to see the group go. I wanted to see what our group was going to do… I wanted to see what we were capable of,” she said . “I think there was a lot of money that that was to be made there that was left on the table. I think there was a lot of cool moments and things that were left on the table with the three of us.”

Despite the shock, Kelly also admitted to feeling a sense of relief due to the demanding nature of the WWE schedule. “It was a little bit of a weight off my shoulders at the same time, because it’s very hard work working for WWE. It’s a grind like no other there, you’re working damn near six days a week, especially in NXT,” Kelly explained. “Every time I would be on vacation or have a day off, I never could relax, because I was like, at any minute I’m gonna get a call, like, I have to show up, or I have to come in… You’re on call 24/7 and, like, it’s a blessing to have that, but it is also a lot of stress to carry.”

“So when I got the call that was released, it was a little bit of like, holy shit. I don’t have to show up at 9am tomorrow to take bumps. Like, I don’t have to show up to train every day like clockwork. I don’t have to be on call 24/7.”