Priscilla Kelly Alleges WWE Bullying Left Her Wanting To End Her Life

Former WWE Superstar Priscilla Kelly has claimed that she faced bullying in WWE so severe, she felt ready to end her life. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Kelly, known to WWE fans as Gigi Dolin, shared the less glamorous side of her stint with the company.

“I went through a lot of stuff in WWE that kind of shot me into this horrible depression and at the tail end of Toxic [Attraction] I was severely depressed.”

Kelly said she gained “a bunch of weight” as her depression left her not caring about her ring-work. And just as Kelly was able to improve, her career was hit with a major obstacle.

“I kind of went through this down period of, ‘I hate my life, I’m collecting a paycheck. I’m just hoping someday I can get back to who I am and the performer that I am.’ I as soon as I started to feel like I was myself again, I tore my meniscus.”

Kelly’s most shocking claim was about how some in WWE treated her. Though Kelly said she knows that her claim will ‘blow up’ and ‘become a whole thing, she alleged that she faced bullying that left her ready to take her own life.

“Let’s just say some people were very, very, very not nice to me, to the point that I was suicidal for a little bit, because I was really going through it.”

Kelly didn’t name names, and her time with WWE came to an end earlier this year. Since being released from WWE, he has wrestled for Wrestling Revolver as well as Major League Wrestling.

Kelly’s claims about her time in WWE NXT are alarming, alleging a side of WWE many fans may not be familiar with. If you are struggling or know somebody who is, call text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.