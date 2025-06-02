Priscilla Kelly Burns Gigi Dolin Past After WWE Release

Priscilla Kelly is officially done with Gigi Dolin and she’s hardly being subtle about her post-WWE plans. As her 30-day WWE no-compete clause expired, the former NXT star released a striking black-and-white video on social media, signaling the next chapter of her wrestling career.

Kelly reflects on her WWE run in the video, making clear her release was a shock. The ex-Superstar also addresses her WWE persona directly.

“Gigi… I had everything. Everything I worked so hard for so long to achieve. And somewhere along the way I lost myself almost entirely. I became a shell of the girl I knew. I didn’t even recognize the body I saw in the mirror.”

In the video’s chilling final moments, Kelly stands before a fire pit. She pours gasoline into the flames and tosses in a jacket with “Gigi” stitched on the back, along with photos of her WWE run. As the fire consumes the remnants of her WWE past, the words ‘Hell’s Favorite Harlot Priscilla Kelly’ appears, signalling her choice to go back to her pre-WWE moniker.