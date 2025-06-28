CM Punk Is ‘Basic Punkanomics’ Ahead of Cena Showdown

The Juune 27, 2025, edition of SmackDown fell 14 years to the day CM?Punk delivered his iconic “pipe bomb” promo, a segment that remains iconic to this day. During SmackDown, Punk delivered another standout performance ahead of his Night of Champions showdown with John Cena.

In the ring, Cena was set to deliver a promo when fans were met with some all-too-familiar music, Cena’s ‘Basic Thuganomics’ theme song. Punk arrived wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey with his own name on the back. Channelling ‘Basic Punkanomics,’ Punk delivred an entire rap promo that echoed Cena’s former persona, including calling Cena a “Temu Maclemore.”

Punk vowed victory in their WWE Championship showdown, going as far as to call Cena the Drake to his Kendrick Lamar. As the hype builds toward Night of Champions, Punk has clearly brought intensity and flair back to SmackDown.