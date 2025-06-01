R Truth Announces Release From WWE: Thank You For The Ride

R Truth is no longer a WWE superstar.

The wrestling veteran took to X early on Sunday to announce that he has been released by the company. Truth thanked all the fans who have supported him through his run with the company in his message:

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you ??”

This news comes as a huge surprise because the 53-year-old wrestled in a high-profile match only a few days ago, going up against the WWE Champion John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

Starting his career in 1997, Truth is one of the last remaining active stars of the Attitude Era in the wrestling scene. He’d been with the company since 2008 in his current run, making him one of the longest tenured members of the roster before today’s news.

A report from Fightful Select indicates that Truth’s release follows the recent pattern. It comes in the form of the officials choosing not to renew his contract, instead of letting him go before the end of his deal.

It means the former US Champion may become a free agent sooner than the standard of 90 days that’s attached to early releases, and he could appear on other wrestling programming before that.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for more update on R Truth’s future